Patrick Doyle joins Restaurant Brands as executive chairman
Nov. 16, 2022 5:24 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), QSR:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Patrick Doyle has been appointed as executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR).
- Doyle is a seasoned quick service restaurant leader, having served as CEO of Domino's Pizza from 2010 to 2018. The appointment is expected to drive growth at the company.
- In addition, Doyle will make a personal investment to purchase 500,000 RBI shares for a value of ~$30M and has agreed to maintain his investment for five years, subject to certain conditions. The purchase is subject to regulatory approvals.
