Missfresh once again in compliance with Nasdaq filing rules
Nov. 16, 2022 5:55 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Exchange listing rules after meeting the periodic filing requirement.
- The firm was notified in May of non-compliance with the periodic filing requirement after it failed to file its annual report for 2021 on time.
- Missfresh submitted a compliance plan in July and received an extension until November 14, 2022. It filed its annual report on the deadline date.
- Earlier this month, the company also regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Its American depositary shares' closing bid price had fallen below the minimum of $1 for 30 consecutive business days, prompting a notice from the exchange in June.
