Lowe's Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.18, revenue of $23.48B beats by $320M, raises outlook

Nov. 16, 2022 6:05 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Lowe's press release (NYSE:LOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $23.48B (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
  • Comparable sales increased 2.2%.
  • Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 3.0%.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total sales of $97B to $98B vs. consensus of $96.89B; Comparable sales expected o be flat to down -1% as compared to prior year; Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year; Depreciation and amortization of approximately $1.75B; Adjusted Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 13%; Interest expense of $1.1B to $1.2B; Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%; Diluted earnings per share of 13.65 to $13.80 from prior $13.10 to $13.60 vs. consensus of $13.53; Total share repurchases of approximately $13B; ROIC of over 36%; Capital expenditures of approximately $2B.

