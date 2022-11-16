AbbVie to pay $54.4M to resolve lawsuit linked to Alzheimer's drug Namenda

AbbVie headquarters building facade of an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) agreed to pay $54.4M to settle a 2015 class action suit alleging "pay-for-delay" filed by health plans related to Alzheimer's disease therapy Namenda, Fierce Pharma reported.
  • The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted its preliminary approval to the settlement.
  • The health plans had alleged that they overpaid for Namenda because of a 2010 settlement which allowed Forest Laboratories, now a unit of AbbVie, to delay generic competition to Namenda until 2015. Forest had signed that deal with Germany-based Merz Pharma, the report added.
  • Years later, insurers and health plans alleged anticompetitive conduct.
  • Forest became a part of Actavis via a merger in 2014. Later, Actavis renamed as Allergan, which was acquired by AbbVie in 2020.
  • However, this is not the first settlement related to the drug. In 2019, the company and certain direct purchasers agreed to a $750M settlement over claims that Forest used a "hard switch" to avoid losing market share to generic drugs, according to the report.

