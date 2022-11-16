Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock gained sharply in pre-market trading after exceeding Q3 earnings expectations and raising full-year profit forecasts.

Total sales for the home improvement retailer in the third quarter $23.5B, about $600M above the prior year quarter and above the analyst consensus by $320M. Meanwhile, a 19.8% jump on earnings per share from the prior year to $3.27 also exceeded analyst expectations by $0.18. Total comparable sales grew 2.2%, comfortably above the 1.23% expectation.

CEO Marvin Ellison called out strength in the retailer’s growing pro segment as well as resilient DIY sales for the strength.

"We delivered better-than-expected results this quarter, with U.S. comps up 3%, driven by Pro growth of 19% and improved DIY sales trends,” he commented. “Sales on Lowes.com grew 12%, on top of 25% growth last year. We also drove substantial improvement in adjusted operating margin through disciplined execution and cost management.”

Ellison noted that the company was able to offer significant bonuses to employees and increase wages as a result of the performance. Additionally, the above-expectation Q3 report increased management confidence enough to raise forecasts for the full-year.

The North Carolina-based specialty retailer now expects $13.65 to $13.80 in earnings per share for the year as compared to the prior expectation of $13.10 to $13.60. The new forecast is also above the $13.53 analyst consensus. Management also raised its share repurchase projection from $12B to $13B.

Comparable sales guidance of -1% to flat also suggests upside to the -0.98% analyst consensus. Finally, total sales forecasts were narrowed to a range of $97B to $98B from a prior $97B to $99B expectation. The guidance also came in above the analyst consensus of $96.89B.

Shares rose 3.91% shortly after the print.

