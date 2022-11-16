Group 1 Automotive raises dividend by 2.6% to $0.39 and buyback authorization by $161M to $200M
Nov. 16, 2022 6:42 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) declares $0.39/share quarterly dividend, 2.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.38.
- Forward yield 0.82%
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
- The board of directors increased the common stock repurchase authorization by $161M to $200M.
- "Our strong cash flow and robust balance sheet continues to enable the Company to have significant flexibility in our capital deployment. Since the beginning of the third quarter of 2021 we have added $3.1 billion in acquired revenues and repurchased approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding share count. Our top capital allocation priorities continue to be growing our U.S. and U.K. businesses while also returning capital to our shareholders." said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's Chief Executive Officer.
Comments