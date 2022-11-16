California First Leasing launches tender offer to repurchase 375K shares

Nov. 16, 2022 6:31 AM ETCalifornia First Leasing Corporation (CFNB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • California First Leasing (OTCQX:CFNB) has launched a tender offer to repurchase up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, or ~3.6% of its outstanding shares.
  • Shareholders can choose to tender part or all of their shares to the company at a price of $16/share. The reported last sale price of the common stock was $16.26/share on Nov. 14, 2022, the last trading day before the offer commenced.
  • The tender offer is expected to expire at 5:00 p.m, New York City time, on Dec. 15, 2022.
  • In the event that more than 375,000 shares are tendered pursuant to the offer, the company reserves the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding common stock, or additional 205,683 shares, without extending the offer.

