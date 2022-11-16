Shoe Carnival GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.10, revenue of $341.66M misses by $6.41M
- Shoe Carnival press release (NASDAQ:SCVL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $341.66M (-4.1% Y/Y) misses by $6.41M.
- FY Outlook:
- Annual EPS is expected to be in the tightened range of $3.95 to $4.10 vs. consensus of $3.96, compared to a pre-pandemic annual high of $1.46 in 2019.
- Net sales are expected to be between $1.27 billion and $1.30 billion vs. consensus of $1.31B, up 23 percent to 25 percent compared to 2019.
- Gross profit margin is expected to be approximately 37.0 percent, compared to 30.1 percent in 2019.
- Operating income margin is expected to be in a range of 11.5 percent to 11.7 percent, compared to 5.2 percent in 2019.
- Return on equity is expected to be between 24 percent and 25 percent for shareholders.
