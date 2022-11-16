ONEOK prices $750M senior notes offering
Nov. 16, 2022 6:41 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has priced an offering of $750M of its 10-year senior notes at a coupon of 6.10%.
- Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be $742M, which the firm plans to use to repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program.
- To the extent the net proceeds from the offering exceed the amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program, ONEOK (OKE) intends to use the additional net proceeds to repay other indebtedness, or for general corporate purposes.
- The notes offering is expected to close around Nov. 18, 2022.
