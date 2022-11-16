BlackBerry expands footprint in APAC for anti-eavesdropping technology
Nov. 16, 2022
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) said it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry SecuSUITE partners in Asia Pacific to offer its anti-eavesdropping technology to protect real-time communications for customers across the region.
- Three new highly-specialized companies will deliver the highly-secure software for governments and enterprises, BlackBerry added.
- The partners offering SecuSUITE include counter-intelligence experts, NSI Global and security and risk specialists Praesidum Group (PRR), both based in Australia, plus Teletrol-One in Thailand.
- The company said the software is deployed as a secure app using off-the-shelf iOS, Android or Windows devices and can be easily rolled out to existing fleets of devices.
- "Following extensive digital forensic testing of SecuSUITE in our lab, we partnered with BlackBerry to offer its maximum-security, encrypted mobile communications," said NSI Global CEO Navid Sobbi.
