BlackBerry expands footprint in APAC for anti-eavesdropping technology

Nov. 16, 2022 6:48 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cyber Technology Security Protection Monitoring Concept, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering

Stock Depot/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) said it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry SecuSUITE partners in Asia Pacific to offer its anti-eavesdropping technology to protect real-time communications for customers across the region.
  • Three new highly-specialized companies will deliver the highly-secure software for governments and enterprises, BlackBerry added.
  • The partners offering SecuSUITE include counter-intelligence experts, NSI Global and security and risk specialists Praesidum Group (PRR), both based in Australia, plus Teletrol-One in Thailand.
  • The company said the software is deployed as a secure app using off-the-shelf iOS, Android or Windows devices and can be easily rolled out to existing fleets of devices.
  • "Following extensive digital forensic testing of SecuSUITE in our lab, we partnered with BlackBerry to offer its maximum-security, encrypted mobile communications," said NSI Global CEO Navid Sobbi.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.