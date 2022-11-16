United Rentals to raise $1.5B of 6.00% senior secured notes due 2029 in a private offering
Nov. 16, 2022 6:49 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has priced $1.5B of 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds of approximately $1.486B together with expected additional borrowings under URNA’s senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility will be used to finance the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. and Xtreme Re-Rental, LLC that are related to their business of renting equipment and sales of new and used equipment in the United States, subject to certain exceptions, and to pay related fees and expenses.
