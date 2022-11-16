Stanley Black & Decker to redeem all Series D Convertible Preferred Stock
Nov. 16, 2022 6:50 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) plans to redeem all its outstanding Series D Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock on December 22, 2022.
- The redemption price will be $1,007.71/share of the stock payable in cash (which is equal to 100% of the liquidation preference of a share of the stock plus accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the redemption date)
- The company also announced that the settlement rate for the stock purchase contracts that are components of the corporate units that it issued in November 2019 is 0.6298 shares of the company's common stock for each stock purchase contract held by the holders thereof, with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional shares.
- SWK shares are up 1% premarket
