S&P futures little changed with eyes on data, geopolitics

Stock index futures pointed to little movement at the open Wednesday, but the economic calendar is full enough to give the market some direction later on.

A rocket strike that hit Poland has given traders an excuse to pause. But while the missiles were reportedly Russian-made, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the strike that killed two people was likely from Ukraine air defense.

S&P futures (SPX), Dow futures (INDU) and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are all hovering around the flatline.

"A slowdown in US consumer and producer inflation of late has pushed swap curves to price out rate hikes," ING said. "This has come on the back of a related improvement in risk sentiment."

"However, not all that rally in risk assets has come from a perceived more dovish outlook. In theory, this should push yields higher, but it appears markets are positioned short both risk assets safer alternatives, such as government bonds. The result is an ‘everything rally’ that is at risk of a continued improvement in economic data, especially in the case of bonds."

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 1 basis point to 3.79% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 1 basis point to 4.37%.

October retail sales numbers arrive before the bell. Economists expect a 1% rise, compared with a flat reading in September. Core sales are seen up 0.4%.

"Traders perceive US retail sales figures to be the likely cause of the soft inflationary figures reported last week," Caxton analyst David Stritch wrote. "However, I suspect that traders could be disappointed as Walmart defied expectations by posting a strong Q3 revenue increase of 8.2% YoY and Microsoft reported an 18% YoY increase in Q3 revenue."

"All this to say, the data released today may not prove to be the answer to low inflationary figures and traders may be better served by examining the deteriorating US housing market, which witnessed a stark 28% YoY decline in sales for September, for the catalyst."

Later on, October industrial production is due. The forecast is for a rise of 0.2%.

And after the start of trading the November NAHB Housing Market Index is due. Economists expect it to tick down to 36.

Among active stocks, Target is falling after a sharp miss on the bottom line.