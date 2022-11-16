Lincoln Financial prices $1B depositary share offerings

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) shares rose 3% Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of $1B in aggregate of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock in two offerings.

The offerings comprise (i) 500,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of its 9.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, $25,000 liquidation preference per share and (ii) 20M depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 9.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, $25,000 liquidation preference per share.

The public offering price is $1,000/depositary share representing the Series C Preferred Stock for expected gross proceeds of $500M and $25/depositary share representing the Series D Preferred Stock for expected gross proceeds of $500M.

A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund part of the repayment upon maturity of its 4.00% Senior Notes due September 1, 2023, of which $500M principal amount is outstanding. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The offerings are expected to close on November 22, 2022.

Lincoln (LNC) intends to have the depositary shares representing the Series D Preferred Stock listed on the NYSE under the symbol "LNC PRD."