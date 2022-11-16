ZIM Integrated Shipping Services tops consensus in Q3, revises FY2022 outlook

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services press release (NYSE:ZIM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $9.66 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $3.23B (+3.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Carried volume was 842 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%.
  • Average freight rate per TEU was $3,353, a year-over-year increase of 4%.
  • The company revised its guidance for the full-year 2022 and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $7.4 billion and $7.7 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $6.0 billion and $6.3 billion. Previously the Company expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $7.8 billion and $8.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion.

