Grab GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $382M beats by $33.8M, raises FY guidance
Nov. 16, 2022 7:04 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Grab press release (NASDAQ:GRAB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $382M (+143.3% Y/Y) beats by $33.8M.
- GMV of $5.1 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $161 million, an improvement of 24%, compared to negative $212 million for the same period last year as we continued to grow GMV and optimize incentive spend as a percentage of GMV across our business.
- MTUs grew 30% YoY, accelerating from 12% YoY in the second quarter of 2022 and 10% YoY in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by the strong recovery in Mobility as countries reopened and international and domestic travel resumed. GMV per MTU declined by 3% compared to the same period of last year, but grew 2% on a constant currency basis.
- 2022 Outlook:
- Revised FY2022 revenue guidance to $1.32 billion - $1.35 billion vs consensus of $1.28B, up from $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion
- Revised H2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $315 million, $65 million improvement from negative $380 million and a 40% half-on-half improvement
