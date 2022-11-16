Grab GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $382M beats by $33.8M, raises FY guidance

Nov. 16, 2022 7:04 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Grab press release (NASDAQ:GRAB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $382M (+143.3% Y/Y) beats by $33.8M.
  • GMV of $5.1 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $161 million, an improvement of 24%, compared to negative $212 million for the same period last year as we continued to grow GMV and optimize incentive spend as a percentage of GMV across our business.
  • MTUs grew 30% YoY, accelerating from 12% YoY in the second quarter of 2022 and 10% YoY in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by the strong recovery in Mobility as countries reopened and international and domestic travel resumed. GMV per MTU declined by 3% compared to the same period of last year, but grew 2% on a constant currency basis.
  • 2022 Outlook:
  • Revised FY2022 revenue guidance to $1.32 billion - $1.35 billion vs consensus of $1.28B, up from $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion
  • Revised H2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $315 million, $65 million improvement from negative $380 million and a 40% half-on-half improvement

