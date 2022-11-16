BurgerFi reports Q3 mixed earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance range
Nov. 16, 2022 7:06 AM ETBurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI), BFIIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BurgerFi press release (NASDAQ:BFI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $43.3M (+290.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.84M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6M in the third quarter 2022 compared to $0.2M in the prior year quarter.
- Management’s outlook for the full year 2022 is as follows: Annual revenues of $175-$180 million vs. consensus of $180.96M; Low single-digit same store sales growth for corporate-owned locations; 12-13 new BurgerFi brand restaurant openings (3 corporate-owned 9-10 franchises) as well as up to 30 BurgerFi GoPuff ghost kitchen locations; Adjusted EBITDA of $9-10 million; Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million.
Comments