Mortgage demand rises by 2.7% as rates see largest single-week decline since July
Nov. 16, 2022 7:08 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 2.7% vs. -0.1% prior.
- Purchase Index: 4.4% vs. 1.3% prior.
- Refinance Index: -1.6 % vs. -3.5% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.90% for the week ended Nov. 16, compared with 7.14% previously.
- "Mortgage rates decreased last week as signs of slower inflation pushed Treasury yields lower. The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest single-week decline since July 2022, dropping to 6.9 percent," Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, Joel Kan, said.
- "Purchase applications increased for all loan types, and the average purchase loan dipped to its smallest amount since January 2021," Kan said.
- "Refinance activity remained depressed, down 88 percent over the year. There is very little refinance incentive with rates so much higher than last year," Kan added.
Comments