Amazon Web Services launches infrastructure in Spain, to invest $2.6B over 10 years
Nov. 16, 2022 7:10 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Wednesday that its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, would launch an infrastructure region in Spain and invest up to $2.6B in the country over the span of 10 years.
- In conjunction with the launch, Amazon (AMZN) said more than 1,300 full-time jobs would be supported in Spain and it would add roughly $1.9B in gross domestic product to Spain.
- As part of the deal, Amazon Web Services announced a $150,000 AWS InCommunities Fund in Aragón, where the AWS Europe (Spain) region is located, in an effort to assist local groups, schools and organizations.
- Amazon (AMZN) shares fell nearly 2% in premarket trading to $97.19.
- On Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN) launched Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service for common ailments.
