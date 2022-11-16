Amazon Web Services launches infrastructure in Spain, to invest $2.6B over 10 years

Nov. 16, 2022 7:10 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

AWS re:Invent 2021

Noah Berger

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Wednesday that its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, would launch an infrastructure region in Spain and invest up to $2.6B in the country over the span of 10 years.
  • In conjunction with the launch, Amazon (AMZN) said more than 1,300 full-time jobs would be supported in Spain and it would add roughly $1.9B in gross domestic product to Spain.
  • As part of the deal, Amazon Web Services announced a $150,000 AWS InCommunities Fund in Aragón, where the AWS Europe (Spain) region is located, in an effort to assist local groups, schools and organizations.
  • Amazon (AMZN) shares fell nearly 2% in premarket trading to $97.19.
  • On Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN) launched Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service for common ailments.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.