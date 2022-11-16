AMERCO to transfer listing of common stock to NYSE

Nov. 16, 2022
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) (NASDAQ:UHALB) will transfer the listing of both series of its common stock to the NYSE on Dec. 19, 2022.
  • On the same day, the company will officially change its name to U-Haul Holding Company.
  • The company's voting-common stock "UHAL" and non-voting common stock "UHALB" are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq until December 16, 2022.
  • Both series of stock will trade on the NYSE as "UHAL" and "UHAL.B", respectively.
  • The board of directors recently announced a regular dividend policy for the non-voting common stock "UHALB" of $0.04/share, per quarter. The voting common stock "UHAL" does not currently have a regular dividend policy associated with it.

