Peloton will sell its products on Amazon in the UK and Germany

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) announced on Wednesday the expansion of its collaboration with Amazon (AMZN) with its products becoming available for purchase in Amazon's UK store. Peloton will also launch in Amazon's German store in the coming weeks.

First-time Peloton customers in the UK will have the option to assemble the Bikes themselves or select an expert assembly option. The in-home delivery and expert assembly are being offered at no additional cost to customers.

"The UK and Germany are strategic markets for Peloton where we have built sizable and engaged Member communities. Further expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is our latest move to make Peloton readily accessible and to meet our Members where they are," noted Peloton international exec Manu Seigner.

Peloton (PTON) launched on Amazon in the U.S. in August and saw its products included in the Prime Early Access Sale in the U.S. Analysts have posted mixed reactions on the impact of Peloton using Amazon as a selling channel.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 2.62% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $12.15 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.66 to $53.39.