Nov. 16, 2022
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) declares $2.95/share quarterly dividend, or ~$354M - representing 30% of Q3 net income.
  • TTM Yield 102.77%
  • Payable Dec. 7; for shareholders of record Nov. 29; ex-div Nov. 28.
  • CEO remark: "Given our significant cash generation, and consistent with our prioritization of returning capital to shareholders, we have declared this year over $1.26B, or $10.55/share, in dividends on account of 2022 results, including a Q3 dividend of approximately $354M, or $2.95/share."
