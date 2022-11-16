ZIM Integrated Shipping Services declares $2.95 dividend
Nov. 16, 2022 7:23 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor26 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) declares $2.95/share quarterly dividend, or ~$354M - representing 30% of Q3 net income.
- TTM Yield 102.77%
- Payable Dec. 7; for shareholders of record Nov. 29; ex-div Nov. 28.
- CEO remark: "Given our significant cash generation, and consistent with our prioritization of returning capital to shareholders, we have declared this year over $1.26B, or $10.55/share, in dividends on account of 2022 results, including a Q3 dividend of approximately $354M, or $2.95/share."
Comments (26)