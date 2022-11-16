Axalta Coating names Villavarayan as new President and CEO

Nov. 16, 2022

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) said Wednesday it appointed Chris Villavarayan as its new President and CEO and a member of the company's, effective January 1.

Rakesh Sachdev, who has served as interim CEO and President, will succeed Bill Cook as non-executive Board Chair.

Villavarayan most recently, he served as CEO and President of Meritor Inc., a maker of commercial vehicle drivetrains and engineered systems with OEM and aftermarket customers.

Former president and CEO Robert Bryan departed the company last August.

Axalta Coating (AXTA) shares look undervalued on relatively modest growth and margin assumptions, but the company is a 'show-me' story, Stephen Simpson writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

