Broadmark Realty Capital halves dividend to $0.035
Nov. 16, 2022 7:57 AM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) declares $0.035/share monthly dividend, -50% decrease from prior dividend of $0.070.
- Forward yield 8.22%
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 29.
“While we are confident in the future of our business, these are challenging economic times. We are committed to running the Company in a manner that positions Broadmark for success, which requires difficult decisions. Aligning our dividend to our distributable earnings will preserve capital and build additional liquidity. We believe this is the right approach and in the best interests of our shareholders over time,” stated Jeff Pyatt, Broadmark’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.
- Shares are trading down 1.17% premarket.
Comments (6)