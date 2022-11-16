Tencent Q3 hurt by weak Chinese economy, regulations; will give Meituan stake as dividend

Nov. 16, 2022 7:32 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)TSLA, GTMEF, JD, PDD, SWMIFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tencent logo on Silicon Valley office a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company

Michael Vi

Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that missed expectations due to the slowing Chinese economy and regulatory crackdowns, with the company adding it would distribute its $20.3B stake in Meituan to shareholders as a dividend.

For the period ending September 30, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said its revenue fell 1.6% year-over-year to $19.8B (RMB140.09B) and its adjusted EBITDA declined 1% over the same time frame to $6.86B (RMB48.6B).

The company, which is in the midst of conducting a new round of layoffs, said its capital expenditures fell sharply to RMB2.4B, down 66% year-over-year.

"During the third quarter, we started to benefit from the adjustments that we have made to reposition ourselves for a new industry paradigm," Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng said in a statement.

The CEO added that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) started to put ads in its video accounts during the period and the continued execution of "cost efficiency initiatives which re-focused us on core activities and controlled our cost growth."

Free cash flow during the period was $3.9B or RMB27.6B, up 15% year-over-year.

In addition to the financial results, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it would give its $20.3B stake in Chinese food delivery company Meituan to shareholders. Tencent owns approximately 17% of the firm.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) sold off the vast majority of its stake in JD.com (JD) in December 2021. The company also owns stakes in a number of other companies, including Pinduoduo (PDD), Tesla (TSLA) and others.

Last month, Tencent Games (OTCPK:TCEHY) subsidiary Level Infinite collaborated with Swarmio Media (OTCQB:SWMIF) and Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF) to launch two exclusive gaming tournaments in the Philippines.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.