Brainsway GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.09, revenue of $5.17M misses by $3.28M
Nov. 16, 2022
- Brainsway press release (NASDAQ:BWAY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $5.17M (-35.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.28M.
- As of September 30, 2022, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS™ installed base was 851 total systems, a 19% increase from the installed base at the same point in the prior year.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had shipped 380 obsessive-compulsive disorder coils as add-on helmets to certain of BrainsWay’s new and existing systems.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of September 30, 2022, amounted to $49.6M, compared to $57.3M as of December 31, 2021.
