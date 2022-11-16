LL Flooring CFO Nancy Walsh to depart

Nov. 16, 2022 7:38 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) announced on Wednesday that EVP and CFO Nancy Walsh has decided to step down, effective December 9, 2022.
  • The company has launched an executive search process to identify a new CFO with the assistance of Crist Kolder.
  • In the interim, LL Flooring (LL) has established an Office of the CFO, which will be comprised of the company’s SVP and Chief Accounting Officer, VP of Financial Planning and Analysis and VP of Investor Relations.
  • LL shares are down 8% premarket
 

