Monopar stock falls 20% amid preliminary phase 1 data for cancer drug camsirubicin

Nov. 16, 2022

  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) reported data from an ongoing phase 1b trial of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
  • Camsirubicin is a novel proprietary analog of cancer drug doxorubicin.
  • The phase 1b trial enrolled 11 patients. Five out of 10 patients showed stable disease (SD) at 12 weeks, said the company.
  • Monopar added that 1 patient met the criteria for SD at the first CT scan (6 weeks) but died due to COVID-19 and was not evaluable at the 12-week CT scan.
  • The ASTS subtype patients achieving stable disease on camsirubicin are in line with those also more likely to respond to doxorubicin.
  • The company noted that the enrolled patients have a "strenuous physical activity restricted" or score 1 on the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) suggesting that these pateinst are more medically complex and challenging than those in other recent ASTS studies.
  • No drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity has been observed in any patient, the company added.
