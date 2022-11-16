Monopar stock falls 20% amid preliminary phase 1 data for cancer drug camsirubicin
Nov. 16, 2022 7:41 AM ETMonopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) reported data from an ongoing phase 1b trial of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
- Camsirubicin is a novel proprietary analog of cancer drug doxorubicin.
- The phase 1b trial enrolled 11 patients. Five out of 10 patients showed stable disease (SD) at 12 weeks, said the company.
- Monopar added that 1 patient met the criteria for SD at the first CT scan (6 weeks) but died due to COVID-19 and was not evaluable at the 12-week CT scan.
- The ASTS subtype patients achieving stable disease on camsirubicin are in line with those also more likely to respond to doxorubicin.
- The company noted that the enrolled patients have a "strenuous physical activity restricted" or score 1 on the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) suggesting that these pateinst are more medically complex and challenging than those in other recent ASTS studies.
- No drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity has been observed in any patient, the company added.
- MNPR -19.57% to $2.26 premarket Nov. 16
