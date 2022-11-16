TJX Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.06, revenue of $12.17B misses by $130M
Nov. 16, 2022 7:41 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TJX press release (NYSE:TJX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $12.17B (-2.9% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- For Q4 2023, the company now expects pretax profit margin to be 9.5% to 9.8% and diluted earnings per share to be $.85 to $.89 vs. consensus of $0.95. The company is increasing its outlook for U.S. comparable store sales and is now planning them to be flat to up 1% versus a 13% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase in Q4 2022.
- FY2023 Outlook: Pretax profit margin to be 9.3% to 9.4% and adjusted pretax profit margin to be 9.8% to 9.9%; Diluted earnings per share to be $2.93 to $2.97 and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be $3.07 to $3.11 vs. consensus of $3.11; U.S. comparable store sales of -1% to -2%.
