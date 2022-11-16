IsoEnergy agrees on CAD15.3M funding package
Nov. 16, 2022 8:00 AM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), ISENF, NXE:CA, ISO:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF) (TSXV:ISO:CA) has agreed on a CAD15.3M funding package, which consists of a CAD5M non-brokered private placement of shares, a CAD5.3M concurrent private placement in convertible debentures and a CAD5M bought-deal private placement of charitable flow-through shares.
- The CAD5M non-brokered private placement will see ~1.5M shares issued at CAD3.33 per share to NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) (TSX:NXE:CA).
- ISENF has entered into a binding term sheet with Queen's Road Capital Investment for ~CAD5.3M private placement of unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures will carry a 10% coupon over a five-year term.
- Also, the company has entered into an agreement with PI Financial on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters. The underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal private placement basis, 940,000 shares. The shares will be issued as a charitable flow-through share at CAD5.35 per flow-through share for gross proceeds of CAD5M.
- The offerings are expected to close on or about Dec. 6.
Comments