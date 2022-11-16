Conservative ETFs in focus as Trump 2024 campaign ramps up

Exchange traded funds focused on conservative political values find themselves on investors' radars on Wednesday morning as former President Donald Trump officially announced that he will run for presidency for the third time in the upcoming 2024 election.

Trump kicked off his campaign with an announcement at his Mar-a-Lago home. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," he stated.

Amid the twists and turns of the campaign, there are three politically focused funds to keep a close eye on: the God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL), American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF), and the Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA).

Aside from ETFs centered on conversative politics, other sector areas will be in focus as well. For example, the energy space traditionally performs well under Republican leadership.

As a result, funds such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) and United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) may also receive additional attention.

In broader financial news, stock index futures pointed to little movement at the open Wednesday after they ended higher on Tuesday.