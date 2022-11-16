indie Semiconductor proposes convertible notes offering, $50M buyback plan
Nov. 16, 2022 8:05 AM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) on Wednesday proposed to offer $125M convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to buy up to an additional $18.75M of notes within 1-month.
- The company told interest on notes will be payable semi-annually; however, price, interest rate, and other terms not yet disclosed.
- Board also has approved a buyback plan to repurchase up to $50M worth of Class A shares and/or warrants.
- The automotive semiconductor company said it intends to use the net proceeds partially for the concurrent buyback of up to $25M and remaining portion for general corporate purposes.
- INDI shares are down 2.5% in pre-market on Wednesday.
Comments (1)