Novartis mulls sale of eye, respiratory units to focus on core areas

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is thinking of selling its ophthalmology and respiratory units as it intends to focus more on its core therapy areas, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Novartis is in early-stages of considering options for the units, and certain private equity firms are already studying the businesses, the report added.

The ophthalmology business alone could bring in ~$5B, the report noted, citing the people.

Any sales of the eye portfolio and respiratory business may begin in 2023, after the spin-off of Sandoz is over.

In August, the Swiss pharma giant said that it was planning to spin off its generics and biosimilars division Sandoz into a separate publicly traded standalone company to focus on innovative medicines.

Sandoz would be Europe's number one generics company, following spin-off, according to Novartis.

Novartis is also undergoing a restructuring, announced in April, under the helm of CEO Vas Narasimhan. Under it, about 8K jobs will be cut as the company reorganizes its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units.

The report noted that Novartis pipeline of experimental drugs is smaller in the respiratory and ophthalmology space than for its five core areas of heart disease, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology.

Peer GSK, spun off its consumer health unit as Haleon in July to focus on its core areas.