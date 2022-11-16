Trevena launches $8M securities offering

Nov. 16, 2022 8:09 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has announced an offering of common stock and warrants priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • The biopharmaceutical company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 2,614,380 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,614,380 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $3.06/share.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.95/share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • The offering is expected to close around November 18, 2022.
  • Total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$8M. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and general and administrative expenses.

