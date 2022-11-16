BHP says planned strike at Chile's Escondida mine unjustified

Nov. 16, 2022 8:18 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

BHP (NYSE:BHP) said Wednesday it sees "no justification" for the recently announced strike at Chile's Escondida mine, as the company complies with safety standards and contractual commitments.

Workers at the world's largest copper mine said this week they planned to strike on November 21 and 23 for "non-compliance, infractions and violations," after their Sindicato union expressed concerns over security in the mine.

"Escondida is fully complying with legal regulations and the current collective agreement, matters for which it is constantly being monitored by authorities," BHP (BHP) said. "There is no justification for the forceful action announced by one of the company's existing unions."

The company said it was open to dialogue but said the action was aimed at pressuring it for the payment of a contribution to the union and a bonus to its partners.

BHP (BHP) offers "an attractive relative valuation and a very attractive free cash flow yield of more than 14%," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Comments

