Argentina lithium increases non-brokered private placement from C$6M to C$9M
Nov. 16, 2022 8:21 AM ETArgentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (PNXLF), LIT:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Argentina Lithium & Energy (OTCQB:PNXLF) has increased the previously announced private placement from C$6M to C$9M consisting of 36M units at C$0.25/unit.
- Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital at C$0.40/share for two years from the date of issue.
- The proceeds of the financing will be used in part to complete the acquisition and the balance will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina.
