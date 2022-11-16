BGC Partners to enter into corporate conversion transactions
- Brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to reorganize and simplify its organizational structure through a series of proposed corporate conversion transactions.
- The company has entered into a corporate conversion agreement to change from an Umbrella Partnership/C-Corporation to a Full C-Corporation.
- Also, the company expects to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. from BGC Partners, Inc.
- BGCP also expects to change its ticker symbol to BGC.
- The shareholders will participate in the economics of the BGC businesses through ownership of class A common stock, class B common stock and incentive equity instruments in a single publicly traded corporation.
- The board has approved the agreement.
