BGC Partners to enter into corporate conversion transactions

Nov. 16, 2022

  • Brokerage and financial technology company BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to reorganize and simplify its organizational structure through a series of proposed corporate conversion transactions.
  • The company has entered into a corporate conversion agreement to change from an Umbrella Partnership/C-Corporation to a Full C-Corporation.
  • Also, the company expects to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. from BGC Partners, Inc.
  • BGCP also expects to change its ticker symbol to BGC.
  • The shareholders will participate in the economics of the BGC businesses through ownership of class A common stock, class B common stock and incentive equity instruments in a single publicly traded corporation.
  • The board has approved the agreement.
