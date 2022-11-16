GrowGeneration annnounces premium partnership with hydroponics firm Grodan

Nov. 16, 2022 8:16 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) has entered into a premium partnership with Grodan, an industry-leading producer of stone wool growing media solutions for a wide variety of hydroponics operations.
  • This enhanced partnership will elevate GrowGen’s market position and allow Grodan products to be sold to more customers at competitive pricing.
  • “The direct partnership brings Grodan stone wool growing solutions to the entire GrowGen retail footprint and further delivers on our commitment to provide high-quality products to our customers at the best prices.” said Rebecca Haluska, SVP of Purchasing for GrowGen.

