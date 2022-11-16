Brookdale Senior Living dips on offering of tangible equity units

Nov. 16, 2022 8:38 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares fell 9% Wednesday morning after the company commenced a public offering of 2.5M tangible equity units, with an aggregate stated amount of $125M.
  • Each tangible equity unit will have a stated amount of $50.00 and be comprised of a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due November 2025, each issued by Brookdale (BKD).
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 tangible equity units.
  • Brookdale (BKD) expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Comments (1)

