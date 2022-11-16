Oak Street Health secures $300M in financing
Nov. 16, 2022 8:28 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), OSHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) has announced that they provided a $300M credit facility to Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare.
- The financing is intended to provide Oak Street Health with operational and strategic capital for the next several years.
- "This financing agreement is the result of the strong relationships Oak Street Health has built with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank over the last several years," said Tim Cook, CFO at Oak Street Health.
- This is a great example of the comprehensive solutions and advice SVB offers to companies to help them succeed and scale.
