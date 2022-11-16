TJX promotes John Klinger to CFO

Nov. 16, 2022 8:43 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has promoted John Klinger to the role of EVP and CFO, effective January 29, 2023.
  • Mr. Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a Manager of Business Analysis, Marmaxx. In April 2019, Mr. Klinger was named Executive Vice President, Corporate Controller.
  • He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Mr. Goldenberg will continue as Senior Executive Vice President, Finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including global communications, risk management, new business development, and financial aspects of real estate.
  • Take a look at TJX's recent quarterly performance
 

