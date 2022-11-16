Investment firm Susquehanna tweaked its estimates on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on Wednesday after the storage company conducted a debt exchange to boost its balance sheet.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini, who has a negative rating and $38 price target on Seagate (STX), now expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share to be $1.79, down from a prior view of $1.87 and below the consensus estimate of $1.98 per share.

Seagate Technology (STX) amended their total debt covenant leverage ratio to be less than 5 times, up from a prior requirement of less than 4 times as part of the offering. The debt exchange, announced last week, will raise the company's interest payments, but lower its debt balance.

Hosseini estimated that it will increase Seagate Technology's (STX) cash interest expense by roughly $25M per year, but result in a $190M decline in debt balance.

"While these efforts help STX stay in compliance with their debt covenants, in our view this helps validate the idea that there is no V-shaped recovery and that Nearline EB demand will remain weak throughout 2023," Hosseini wrote in a note to clients.

Seagate Technology (STX) shares were little changed in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Late last month, UBS downgraded Seagate (STX) following its disappointing quarterly results and outlook, and plans to cut 3,000 jobs.