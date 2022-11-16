6 stocks to watch on Wednesday: Target, Lowe’s, Carnival and more

Stocks look poised to continue treading water at the start of Wednesday's trading, as Wall Street still looks for direction after last week's massive rally. Here are some stocks to watch on Wednesday:

Target ( NYSE: TGT missed expectations with its Q3 profit and issued a holiday sales warning. The firm reported a Q3 profit of $1.54 per share, missing projections by $0.64 per share. Looking ahead, TGT said it "believes it is prudent to plan for a wide range of sales outcomes in the fourth quarter, centered around a low-single-digit decline in comparable sales."

Lowe's (LOW) gained ground before the opening bell, boosted by Street-topping results and an increased forecast. The home improvement retailer said its revenue climbed 2% to about $23.5B, exceeding projections by $320M. Based on the results, LOW climbed 2% in premarket action.

Grab (GRAB) also rallied following the release of its financial figures, surging 15%. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss, with revenue that more than doubled from last year. GRAB also raised its forecast for 2022, predicting revenue for the year of $1.32B-$1.35B. Analysts were looking for $1.28B.

Carnival (CCL) endured selling pressure on news of a senior note offering. The company said it will conduct a private offering of $1B of convertible senior notes due 2027. The move is part of the cruise operator's 2024 refinancing plan. With concerns about the dilution of current shareholders, CCL dropped nearly 13% before the opening bell.

Nvidia (NVDA) is slated to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. Amid general uncertainty about the chipmaker and the overall sector, NVDA is projected to earn $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.82B.

Cisco (CSCO) represents another big name scheduled to release its financial figures in Wednesday's after-hours period. Analysts have shown caution about the networking equipment maker, estimating an earnings figure of $0.84 per share and revenue of around $13.3B.

