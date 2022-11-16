Visionary Education Technology rises 8% on acquisition of equity interest China-based postgraduate tutoring provider
- Visionary Education Technology (VEDU) to acquire a minimum of an 85% equity interest of Shanghai Heerbanti Education Technology (HEBT), an education services company for postgraduate tutoring.
- Acquisition aligns with corporate goal to achieve sustainable growth by acquiring other high-quality education services companies and fits the company’s growth strategies to expand its offering of education products and services.
- Company intends to acquire the equity interest of HEBT in three stages: company intends to pay ~$2.75M in its ordinary shares at a price of $4 per share in the first stage for a 35% equity interest of HEBT and the first stage transaction is expected to be closed by November 30, 2022.
- Company intends to pay ~$4.95M in its ordinary shares in the second stage for an additional 35% equity interest of HEBT provided HEBT achieves a targeted net income for the year ending December 31, 2022 and ~$2.98M in its ordinary shares in the third stage for an additional 15% equity interest of HEBT provided HEBT’s achieves a targeted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- Company will have an option to acquire between 15% and 30% of the equity interests in HEBT at the third stage.
- Stock rises 8% pre-market.
