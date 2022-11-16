Alvotech secures ~$136M in financing
Nov. 16, 2022 8:46 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biotech company Alvotech has secured ~$136M in financing at current exchange rates.
- The company has upsized its existing senior bonds by $70M. The additional investment was received from Farallon Capital Management, Sculptor Capital Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Lodbrok Capital and Morgan Stanley.
- Bondholders can procure warrants, representing up to 2.5% of the company's ordinary share capital.
- Separately, Alvotech has secured an additional $50M from its major shareholder Alvogen. The financing comes in the form of an unsecured subordinated loan.
- The loan also provides the right to procure warrants, representing up to 4% of Alvotech's ordinary share capital.
- Additionally, the ownership of a previously-leased manufacturing facility will be transferred to Alvotech from a subsidiary of the major shareholder Aztiq in exchange for a $80M unsecured subordinated convertible bond.
- Source: Press Release
