Merck KGaA to invest $286M at Maryland site to boost drug safety testing capacity

Nov. 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY), MKGAFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Two Scientists Wearing Face Masks use Microscope, Analyse Sample in Petri Dish, Discuss Innovative Technology. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology

gorodenkoff

  • Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) said its unit MilliporeSigma's Life Science business sector is investing more than $286M in its biosafety testing capacity at the site in Rockville, Maryland.
  • The investment will boosts the company's ability to conduct biosafety testing and analytical development services, which are part of the process to ensure the safety of medicines.
  • "This is the largest investment in contract testing in Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's history. Our Rockville campus has a long track record of testing for both traditional and novel therapies," said Matthias Heinzel, member of the executive board of Merck KGaA, and CEO Life Science.
  • The company said the 250K square-foot facility will house biosafety testing, analytical development, viral clearance suites, and cell bank manufacturing services.
  • Currently, about 600 employees work at the site and over the next four years, the expansion will create more than 500 new jobs, the company added.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.