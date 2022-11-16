Merck KGaA to invest $286M at Maryland site to boost drug safety testing capacity
Nov. 16, 2022 8:54 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY), MKGAFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) said its unit MilliporeSigma's Life Science business sector is investing more than $286M in its biosafety testing capacity at the site in Rockville, Maryland.
- The investment will boosts the company's ability to conduct biosafety testing and analytical development services, which are part of the process to ensure the safety of medicines.
- "This is the largest investment in contract testing in Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's history. Our Rockville campus has a long track record of testing for both traditional and novel therapies," said Matthias Heinzel, member of the executive board of Merck KGaA, and CEO Life Science.
- The company said the 250K square-foot facility will house biosafety testing, analytical development, viral clearance suites, and cell bank manufacturing services.
- Currently, about 600 employees work at the site and over the next four years, the expansion will create more than 500 new jobs, the company added.
