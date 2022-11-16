Cabot (NYSE:CBT) on Wednesday was upgraded to a Buy investment rating from Hold by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They said the maker of specialty chemicals provided 2023 guidance that gives a clearer picture of its growth prospects.

“We believe there is the potential for multiple re-rating as Cabot (CBT) delivers on our forecast of mid-teens EPS growth over the next three years (after a challenging 1H'23),” David Begleiter, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a report.

Cabot’s (CBT) valuation of 6.9 times estimated 2023 EBITDA doesn’t reflect the “more resilient and higher-growth Cabot” that includes making materials for batteries, he said.

Deutsche Bank raised its target price to $90 a share from $80.

Cabot (CBT) last week reported adjusted EPS for its fiscal Q4 of $1.55, beating estimates by $0.10 as revenue climbed 23% to $1.11 billion, or $50 million greater than the consensus.

Cabot (CBT) this year rose 27% to $72.75 a share as of the close of trading on Nov. 15, contrasting with an 11% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).