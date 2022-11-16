Cabot upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on 2023 guidance

Nov. 16, 2022 8:56 AM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)SP400By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor1 Comment

Checking the profile cross section of extruded rubber

pamirc/iStock via Getty Images

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) on Wednesday was upgraded to a Buy investment rating from Hold by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They said the maker of specialty chemicals provided 2023 guidance that gives a clearer picture of its growth prospects.

“We believe there is the potential for multiple re-rating as Cabot (CBT) delivers on our forecast of mid-teens EPS growth over the next three years (after a challenging 1H'23),” David Begleiter, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a report.

Cabot’s (CBT) valuation of 6.9 times estimated 2023 EBITDA doesn’t reflect the “more resilient and higher-growth Cabot” that includes making materials for batteries, he said.

Deutsche Bank raised its target price to $90 a share from $80.

Cabot (CBT) last week reported adjusted EPS for its fiscal Q4 of $1.55, beating estimates by $0.10 as revenue climbed 23% to $1.11 billion, or $50 million greater than the consensus.

Cabot (CBT) this year rose 27% to $72.75 a share as of the close of trading on Nov. 15, contrasting with an 11% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.