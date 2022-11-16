Cyngn shares surges on signing contract to deploy autonomous industrial vehicles for U.S. Continental

Nov. 16, 2022 9:00 AM ETCyngn Inc. (CYN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) has been awarded a contract to provide self-driving stockchasers for a leading manufacturer of leather and fabric care products, U.S. Continental Inc.
  • U.S. Continental will be utilizing autonomous stockchasers powered by company’s Enterprise Autonomy Suite to transport pallets of materials throughout its main manufacturing plant in Corona, Calif., starting early 2023.
  • "We are excited about the opportunity to help U.S. Continental overcome current supply chain challenges, increase productivity, and reduce operating costs through the implementation of our Enterprise Autonomy Suite. This is a critical time for manufacturers to stay competitive through the utilization of industrial automation to adapt to a changing business landscape. We are pleased to have secured another revenue-generating win," said Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO
  • Shares are trading up 10.78% premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.