Cyngn shares surges on signing contract to deploy autonomous industrial vehicles for U.S. Continental
Nov. 16, 2022 9:00 AM ETCyngn Inc. (CYN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) has been awarded a contract to provide self-driving stockchasers for a leading manufacturer of leather and fabric care products, U.S. Continental Inc.
- U.S. Continental will be utilizing autonomous stockchasers powered by company’s Enterprise Autonomy Suite to transport pallets of materials throughout its main manufacturing plant in Corona, Calif., starting early 2023.
- "We are excited about the opportunity to help U.S. Continental overcome current supply chain challenges, increase productivity, and reduce operating costs through the implementation of our Enterprise Autonomy Suite. This is a critical time for manufacturers to stay competitive through the utilization of industrial automation to adapt to a changing business landscape. We are pleased to have secured another revenue-generating win," said Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO
- Shares are trading up 10.78% premarket.
