Medtronic cut to hold at Deutsche Bank on macro headwinds
Nov. 16, 2022 9:05 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank has cut Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to hold from buy saying that there are several macro headwinds impacting growth in fiscal 2023.
- The firm also cut its price target to $85 from $121 (~2% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Pito Chickering noted that the company experienced several product issues in Q4 2021 followed by macro headwinds that are impacting earnings growth.
- He added that market share losses in some of Medtronic's core markets "raise some concerns for us."
