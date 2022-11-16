A Washington state preliminary injunction hearing on Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) plans to pay a $4 billion dividend in conjunction with its planned sale to Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been delayed until Dec. 9. Albertsons rose 1% in premarket trading,

The hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday after being delayed last week. The hearing has now been rescheduled until Dec. 9, according to the minutes of a hearing on Tuesday.

A Washington state judge granted a temporary restraining earlier this month that blocked payment of Albertsons (ACI) $6.85/share special dividend. The suit in Washington accuses the two companies of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. separately ruled earlier this month that Albertsons (ACI) can proceed with the dividend. US District Judge Carl Nichols denied the request made by attorneys general in California, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to block the dividend temporarily.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and four other lawmakers have asked private equity firm Cerberus to halt the payment of the Albertsons (ACI) dividend. Warren last month called for the Federal Trade Commission to block Kroger's (KR) planned $25 billion deal.